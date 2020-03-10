Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414

Lee T. Shoop Sr.

Lee T. Shoop Sr. Obituary
Lee T. Shoop Sr.

Chambersburg - Lee T. Shoop "Shoopy", 86 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2020. He was born January 28, 1934 in Orrstown, PA, the son of the late Wendell McCarl and Elsie May (Hoover) Shoop. Lee went to Shippensburg High School, then served in the U.S. Army until 1953. After that, he briefly worked in Chicago and for the Borough of Chambersburg. Lee worked for Dairimaid Dairy, where he was the last home delivery, driver. He retired from there and took over a concrete business where he worked until his passing. He was a member of the Orrstown Lodge #262 F. & A.M. and lifetime NRA member. He enjoyed cooking and feeding family, friends and neighbors. To those people, please think of him fondly the next time you eat chicken corn soup, barbecue chicken or hear "Ring of Fire" or "Amazing Grace". He is survived by two sons, Tim R. Shoop and L. Thomas Shoop Jr, four grandchildren: Timothy (Belinda), Richard, Chelsea and Hillary Shoop; three great grandchildren: Preston, Wyatt and Jaxson Shoop; a sister, Marjorie Killian and a brother, Garnet Shoop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nedra Jane, daughter, Lori Lee, five brothers and three sisters. Services will at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 10, 2020
