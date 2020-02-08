|
Leo Harold Pfeiffer, Jr.
Hagerstown, MD - Leo Harold Pfeiffer, Jr., 85, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Sunday, February 25, 1934 in Waterloo, IA, he was the son of the late Leo H. Pfeiffer, Sr. and the late Betty Mae (Lapole) Pfeiffer.
He attended Hagerstown High School. After he retired from Independent Cement Co., Leo enjoyed playing shuffle board, shooting pool, traveling to Ocean City and Myrtle Beach, and cruising with family and friends. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins fan. He was a member of the Williamsport Redmen Tribe 84 and a life time member of the Goodwill Athletic Association (Little Club).
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Audrey Pfeiffer; Arlene Pfeiffer the mother of his children, Gary Pfeiffer and wife, Cheryl of Manheim, PA, Ronald Pfeiffer and wife, Nanette of Hagerstown, MD, Steven Pfeiffer and wife, Debra of Hagerstown, MD, Karen Highbarger and husband, Paul of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by Audrey's children, Teresa Sweatman and husband, Drew of Brookhaven, MS and Marty Price of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Crystal Shaak, Jenny Pfeiffer, Roxanne Staubs, Steven Pfeiffer, Jr., Ryan Nicholson, Tara Zimmerman, Jenny Carven and Josh Whisner; sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Pfeiffer and Donald Pfeiffer; and grandson, Christopher Nicholson.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher Nicholson Memorial Foundation Fund c/o Community Foundation of Washington County, 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020