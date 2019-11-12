|
Leon D. Baughman
Chambersburg - Leon D. Baughman, 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home. Born August 8, 1935 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late George and Grace Kling Baughman. Leon was employed as the plant engineer at T.B. Woods Sons, Inc. in Chambersburg, retiring in 1999. He later worked part-time at Menno Haven doing custom woodworking. He was a member of New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church. His hobbies included woodworking and dancing, and he especially enjoyed family vacations to Wildwood, NJ, Williamsburg, VA, and Myrtle Beach, SC. His wife, Shirley Ann Ulrich Baughman, whom he married August 19, 1955, preceded him in death on October 1, 2003.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Reed Shoop (Galen) of Chambersburg; two sons, Rodney Baughman (Barbara) of Orrstown and Troy Baughman of West Virginia; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and his sister, June Rhone of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sue, and two brothers, Jack and Norm.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church, 1575 Mont Alto Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Lawton Jacobs will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until Noon on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the , Great Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019