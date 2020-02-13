|
Leon R. Pisle
Shippensburg - Leon R. Pisle, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Orrstown Personal Care.
He was born June 16, 1928 in Shippensburg. Leon was a son of the late John W. and Sarah (Perry) Pisle.
Leon was a member of the Ridge Church of the Brethren. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot and was a member of the Cumberland Valley Lodge # 315 F&AM. Leon was a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (Holtry) Pisle who passed away May 21, 2007. Three sisters and two brothers are also deceased.
Leon is survived by three children, Roger L. Pisle and his wife Roberta H. of Chambersburg, Barbara J. Cohick and her companion Robert VanScyoc of Shippensburg and Sharon A. VanBrakle of Gettsyburg, two sisters, Martha Swartz of Newville and Catherine Sanders of Shippensburg, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a special friend, Martha Kelley of Shippensburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Harold E. Yeager. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020