Leon W. Paul
Garrett - Leon W. Paul, 74, of Garrett, walked through the open gates to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on March 27, 2019 at home. Born January 12, 1945 in Southampton Twp., son of Clarence and Leola (McKenzie) Paul. Preceded in death by parents and brother Doyle. Survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Dorothy Jane Walker who was his high school sweetheart; children: David married to the former Patricia Brougher, Lisa (Brad) Brown, both of Garrett, and Amy (Jeff) Brant, Berlin; grandchildren: Elizabeth Pyle, Melissa (Jonathon) Sloskey, Kayla (Joseph) Dean, Justin Paul, Jenavieve (Andrew) Fuoco, Melissa and Kristin Paul, Megan and Brady Brown, and Ashley Brant; great grandchildren: Jonathon Dean and Abigail Sloskey; brothers: Carl Edison (Doris), Berlin, and Dalton (Julie), Chambersburg; sister Kathy (David) Blough, Berlin; and sister-in-law Donna Paul, Berlin. He was a 1962 graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School and was the seventh generation owner of Clover Hill Farms. Member of Hay's (Mt. Zion) United Church of Christ where he held many offices, Hillcrest, Pomona, and State Granges where he also served in many offices, Berlin Brothersvalley Community Fair, Somerset County Beef Producers, and Dairy Farmers of America. Lifetime member of the Berlin Young Farmers. Past state FFA officer, state Young Farmers officer, and Agway committee member. He was the recipient of the Century and Bicentennial Farm Awards, and the Brothersvalley FFA Honorary Chapter Degree. He enjoyed farming, spending time with his grandchildren on the farm and attending their activities, going on cruises with his wife, and family gatherings. He also enjoyed driving his 1958 Chevrolet Impala and his John Deere "A" antique tractor. His battle with pancreatic cancer was short, his fight was hard, but his victory is won. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Deaner Funeral Home, Berlin. Viewing from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hay's (Mt. Zion) U.C.C. Pastor Keith Grimm and Rev. Tom Sprowls officiating. Interment Berlin I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Contributions may be given to Hay's (Mt. Zion) U.C.C., C/O Mary Engle, 580 Haysmill Rd., Meyersdale, PA 15552.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 29, 2019