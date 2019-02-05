|
Leona Cisney
Shade Gap - Leona K. Cisney, 85, of Sawmill Road, Shade Gap, PA, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA. Born October 10, 1933 in Dublin Twp., Huntingdon Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Chalmers and Kathryn (Pyles) Robinson. She was united in marriage to Wayde H. Cisney on December 23, 1952 at Winchester, VA. Mr. Cisney preceded in death on September 16, 2002. She is survived by four children, Sandra Semple of RD, Blairs Mills, PA, Linda Gayman and husband Doug of Chambersburg, PA, Brenda Cisney of RD, Blairs Mills, PA and David Cisney of Shade Gap, PA, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three siblings, Barbara Piper of Doylesburg, PA, Lloyd Robinson of Burnt Cabins, PA and Carl Robinson of Neelyton, PA. One son, Dennis Cisney, preceded in death. Mrs. Cisney was a member of the Nossville United Methodist Church, RD, Blairs Mills, PA and the Ladies Aid Society of the church. She was also a member of the Shade Gap Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Dry Run American Legion Post Ladies Auxiliary. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Wayde Cisney Lumber Co., Inc., Sawmill Road, Shade Gap, PA and she also owned Leona Cisney Landscaping. In her early years she was a registered nurse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Nossville United Methodist, 19852 Tuscarora Creek Road, Blairs Mills, PA with Pastor Richard Fluke officiating. Interment will be made at Nossville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley St., Orbisonia, PA 6 - 8 PM on Tuesday and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences and further information can be obtained at funeralfinder.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 5, 2019