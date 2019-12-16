|
|
Leona Horst
Chambersburg - Leona C. Horst, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 15, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on March 24, 1926 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to William and Katie (Cockley) Horst.
She is the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, W. Glenn Horst, and two sisters; Edna A. Horst and Anna Grace Delp. She is survived by a niece, Barb (wife of Stu) Payne of Fayetteville, and four nephews; Jay L.. (husband of Susan) Horst of Mercersburg, Dale (husband of Wanda) Horst of Greencastle, Galen (husband of Terry) Horst of Waynesboro, and Daryl (husband of Jennifer) Horst of St. Thomas.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Dec. 19th at 2:00 PM at Chambersburg Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to Menno Haven Benevolence Fund, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019