Leonard Horn
Upper Strasburg - Leonard Lee Horn, 65, of Upper Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born September 14, 1955 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Mildred Pool Horn.
Leonard was a 1974 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. From a young man he worked in the logging business and was the owner/operator of Horn's Saw Shop. He loved being outdoors. He loved nature and animals especially his dogs, Biscuit and Woody. Leonard enjoyed Nascar, baseball, and football. When able, he treasured gatherings with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara J. Ebersole Horn; two children, Amanda E. Dickens (husband Charles) of Shippensburg, and Forest L. Horn of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Jackson, Gabriel, and Atticus; four siblings, Larry Horn (wife Jane) of Upper Strasburg, Lavona Gutshall (Elwood) of Shippensburg, Valencia Humelsine (husband Skip) of Odenton, MD, and Darlene Black (husband Galen) of Roxbury; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020; with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor William Dingeldein will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, 201 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
