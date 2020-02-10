|
|
Leora Helen Shoop
Shippensburg - Leora Helen Booz Shoop "Orie", 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Elms in Macomb, IL. She was born in Newburg, PA on March 4, 1924. She was the daughter of Helen Cressler Booz and Norman A. Booz. She graduated from Shippensburg High School with honors in 1942 and was voted the "Most Attractive" girl in the class of '42. Leora was married to Richard F. Shoop on January 1, 1943 at Newburg Evangelical United Brethren Church, Newburg, PA.
Leora was a homemaker and an active participant on a dairy farm with her husband Dick in Middle Spring for 64 years. She also worked for 10 years as the secretary/treasurer for Southampton Township in Franklin County, PA.
Leora was a member of Prince Street United Brethren Church. She was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and taught children's Sunday School for many years.
Her creative use of color was evident in her decorating style and artwork. She loved collecting antiques and displaying them in her home. Her focus on detail, organization and high standards served her well in life. Leora was also a lifelong loyal Democrat who was committee woman for the Democratic Party in Franklin County, PA. She was very dedicated to her family and loved doting on her grandchildren. Long distance made it difficult for frequent visits with family, but her creativity at staying in touch overcame the miles.
Leora is survived by her daughters, Darlene Adele Shoop Graczyk and husband James F. Graczyk of Atkinson, NH and Jean Leora Shoop Shelly of Macomb, IL.
Grandchildren include Jennifer A. Graczyk Sakash and husband Aaron, Ian M. Shelly and wife Natalie, Maj. Graham P. Shelly and wife Kristin. Great-grandchildren include Aidan and Gabriel Sakash, Luna Shelly, and Jacob Shelly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, in 2011, her twin brother, Lee N. Booz, in 1997, and grandson, Maj. Jeremy J. Graczyk, in 2011.
A memorial service will be held at Prince Street United Brethren Church, 20 North Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA on Saturday, February 15. 2020 at 11 am, followed by a reception at the church. Officiating will be The Rev. Michael Wentz. Burial will be private and there will be no viewing or visitation prior to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Street United Brethren Church, 17 N. Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020