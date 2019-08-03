|
|
Leroy D. Sheriff
Shippensburg - Leroy D. Sheriff, 76, of Shippensburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1943 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Earl D. and Bertha (Weary) Sheriff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Arlene (Walker) Sheriff, three children; Leroy D. Sheriff Jr. (Kristie), Lisa D. DeGregorio (Andy), Vickie J. Mitsdarfer (Brian, deceased), one sister, Ruth Jumper, seven grandchildren; Brandy (Sheriff) Ray, Alyssa (DeGregorio) Shaffer, Kyle Sheriff, Kerstin Sheriff (of which he was guardian), Hunter Sheriff, Adam DeGregorio, Gavin Mitsdarfer, three great-grandchildren; Sean, Ciara, and Bentley Ray, a special friend of the family, Gregory Kutz and his special buddy, Marley Dog. He was preceded in death by one son, Steven C., one daughter, Loretta L., one son-in-law, Brian Mitsdarfer, one brother, Harold and two sisters; Gladys and Mildred.
He was currently employed as a custodian at Big Spring School District. Leroy retired from the former Domestic Castings in Shippensburg after 47 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, playing his guitar and singing, horseshoe tournaments, Nascar (Dale Sr. & Dale Jr.), but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in sports and school events. He served briefly in the U. S. Army and six years with the Army National Guard. Leroy was a member of Minnequa Club and Carlisle Eagles.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Vernon Gauthier officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. www.Since1853.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 3, 2019