Lester E. Suders
Mercersburg - Lester E. Suders, 71 of Mercersburg, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born October 12, 1948 in Shippensburg. Lester was a son of the late John and Martha Whaler Suders.
Lester retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Lester was a member of the Mercersburg American Legion and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed camping, hunting, trips to Myrtle Beach and Casinos. Lester was co-owner of the Foothill Flea Market in Mercersburg.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley A. McMullen Suders, a granddaughter, Amber Lea Warren and a brother, John Suders.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda K. Kipe Suders, one daughter, Candas (Randy) Negley of Boiling Springs, one grandson whom he raised, Cody (Margaret) Suders of Anderson, SC, five step-sons, Michael (Joyce) McMullen of Shippensburg, Charles Warren of Lemoyne, Timothy (Pam) Johnston of Collidge, AZ, Jesse (Jenny) Lester and Eric Lester of Mercersburg, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, one sister, Kathleen (Teddy) Helm of Shippensburg, three brothers, Robert (Prue) Suders of Carlisle, James (Patricia) Suders and Jeff (Sheila) Suders of Shippensburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg with The Rev. James O. Bolich officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial with military honors conducted by the Shippensburg American Legion's Marching Unit will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020