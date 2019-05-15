|
|
Lester Fortna
Chambersburg - Lester D. Fortna, 92, of Chambersburg PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12,2019 at home surrounded with love and the care of his family. Born July 10, 1926 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Elmer and Elsie (Dice) Fortna. A self- employed farmer retiring in 1994, Lester also hauled livestock to Chambersburg and Greencastle Livestock Auctions for over 60 years. Over those years he hauled many local area 4H dairy club members' show animals to the Shippensburg and Franklin County Fairs for judging. Lester enjoyed hunting any chance he was able to get a break from the farm work, and most of all his time spent teaching everything he knew about farming, driving tractors, riding 3 wheelers, hunting for mushrooms, huckleberries, and numerous wild game with his grandson Shawn as they shared a very special bond and love of the outdoors. He learned the art of fishing from Shawn, and gained a special liking for ice fishing. Over the years he enjoyed weekends at the cabin and spending time with his family and most fondly his grandson and great grandchildren. He was a member of Crider's United Brethren Church.
Lester is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn L. Fortna, Chambersburg, PA, his daughter, Karen Chilcote (husband Jeffrey) Chambersburg, PA; one grandson, Shawn Chilcote (wife Shelly) of Orrstown; one great grandson Easton Chilcote; and one great granddaughter Faith Chilcote , and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Vera Lensbower.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor's Keith Elliott and Ronald Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crider's United Brethren Church, 2380 Loudon Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Heartland Hospice especially Tracy, Stephanie, and Erik for all of their caring and kindness shown during Lester's illness. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 15, 2019