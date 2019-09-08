|
|
Lester M. Tosten
Chambersburg - Lester M. Tosten, 85 of Chambersburg passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born January 29, 1934 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lester R. and Iona Loraine (Miller) Tosten. Lester left his mark on the Chambersburg and surrounding areas with his craftsmanship as a self-employed sign painter. Lester's passion in life was trains. Whether they were model trains, train rides across the country, or working together with his wife in their train garden, Lester loved trains. Lester could pick up a new book with various types of trains and he knew the story behind each train in the book without reading a page. Lester and his wife, Connie, put their heart and soul into their fantastic, one-of-a-kind, train garden to show anyone who wanted to stop by and enjoy the scene. Lester also enjoyed fishing and joking around with everyone he met. Above all Lester was a dedicated family man who loved unconditionally. Surviving are his daughters: Candy Barndollar (friend Kim), Cindy and Bob Kean, Wendy Hill (friend Chris ); son, Tom and Lori Tosten; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters Bonnie Ripley (Carol), Ginger Pritchard (Glenn) and a brother Bobby Tosten. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Constance (Connie) Tosten and his sons, Richard and Roger Tosten. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Lester Tosten to Wilson College.,1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 8, 2019