Chambersburg - Lester Ray Martin, 69, of Chambersburg, departed this life while surrounded by his family and friends, on the morning of Friday, November 29, 2019, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center, due to complications from a liver transplant that he received on July 16th. He was born on April 22, 1950, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Paul J. and Lista (Frey) Martin and married Esther Mae "Essee" Diller on March 27, 1971, at the Cedar Street Mennonite Church, Chambersburg. Lester was the owner and operator of the Lenwood Mobile Home Park, Shippensburg, but earlier in his life, Lester also concurrently owned and operated both a dairy and poultry farm. He was a former member of the Cedar Street Mennonite Church, where he attended for over forty years. Lester was a very active member, serving as a trustee, Sunday school teacher, and a youth advisor over the years. More recently he enjoyed worshiping at the Bethel Assembly of God, Chambersburg, and the Grand Point Church, Shippensburg. In his free time, Lester enjoyed traveling, especially to Clearwater, FL, where he owned a small vacation home. He was also a member of a close circle of friends, known as the Greenvillage Diner Breakfast Club. Lester's biggest investment in life were his friends and family. He felt no greater joy than when he was able to spend time with his children and granddaughter. In addition to his wife of forty-eight years, Essee, he is survived by his daughter, Tiffany R. Rife and fiance' Tony Brandt of Shippensburg; a son, Travis O. Martin of Shippensburg; his granddaughter, Olivia C. Rife of Shippensburg; six siblings, Wilma Wadel and husband Dale of Shippensburg, Wayne Martin and wife Carolyn of Shippensburg, Joanne Horst and husband John of Shippensburg, Janice "Jenny" Martin and husband Lyle of Parrish, FL, Lee Martin and wife Sue of Shippensburg, and Denny Martin of Shippensburg; brother-in-law, Jere Horst of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by one son, Lenwood T. Martin, who died on March 23, 1977; and one sister, Doreen Horst, who died in April of 2018. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Living Faith Chapel, Shippensburg. Pastor's Garry Kipe, Kevin Elworth, and Darrell Baer will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be at the Living Faith Chapel on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019