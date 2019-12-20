|
|
Lewese Andrew
Fayetteville - Lewese L. Andrew, 90, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away December 16, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living. She was born on November 13, 1929 in Mountain Green, Pennsylvania to John and Glenna (Mutersbaugh ) Guyer. She had been a hairdresser for 43 years owning Lewese's Beauty Shop in Chambersburg. She had been a fifty year member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fayetteville.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kelly A. (wife of Daniel) Wright of France. She has seven grandchildren, Jason Andrew, Shane Fickes, T. Andrew Trotman, Armani Trotman, Nicholas Trotman, Jasmine Wright, Daniel Wright III and a great-granddaaughter, Jahyla Andrew. She is also survived by a sister, Alice E. Collins of Fannettsburg and a brother, John A. Guyer of Greencastle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Fickes, a sister, Cora M. Miller, and two brothers, Norman and Robert Guyer.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019