Lewis FicksChambersburg - Lewis M. Ficks, 92, of Chambersburg, PA died November 26, 2020.Born September 1, 1928, at McConnellsburg, PA he was a son of the late Harry Delmer and Estella Pearl (Schooley) Ficks.Lewis attended Green Hill High School. He was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for 13 years. He owned and operated Pleasant Valley Restaurant of Fort Littleton, PA for 10 years. He built, owned and operated Fort Loudon Frontier Western Wear & Tack Store for 12 years. Not one to be idle, Lewis was later employed at Sunnyway Foods and Sheetz both of Chambersburg. Mr. & Mrs. Ficks enjoyed their retirement by sitting on the back-porch swing.He was a member of St. Thomas Assembly of God Church and Fort Loudon Ruritan Club.Lewis is survived by his wife, Frances M. (Lininger) Ficks, whom he married April 23, 1955. Six siblings, Esta Deshong, Harrisonville, PA, Betty Miller and Donald Ficks both of Chambersburg, Laytha Clever, Lemasters, PA, Audrey Clever, Mercersburg, PA and Patsy Pluta, Michigan. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Evelyn Suders, Harry Ficks, Sr., Hubert Ficks, Pearl Mills and Shelvey Clever.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday December 2, 2020 at St. Thomas Assembly of Church with Reverend Josh Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in Stenger Hill Cemetery, Fort Loudon.Viewing one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.