Dr. Lillian E. Miller
Chambersburg - Dr. Lillian E. Miller, age 82 passed away at Providence Place in Chambersburg on April 8, 2020. Lillian was born on September 15, 1937.Lillian was a retired dentist from South Mountain Restoration Center. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. Miller and Arthur W. Miller. Surviving are a brother, Philip T. Miller and his wife, Elizabeth. Also 2 nieces and 1 nephew and many great nieces and nephews. Lillian was a graduate of Penn University, a member of the red hats organization. Hobbies included creating party and birthday decorations, other crafts, rescue greyhounds, motorcycles and horses and was an avid Redskins fan. Memorial service will be at a future date. Donations can be made to National Grayhounds Adoption, 10901 Dutton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020