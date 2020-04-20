Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Lillian E. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Lillian E. Miller Obituary
Dr. Lillian E. Miller

Chambersburg - Dr. Lillian E. Miller, age 82 passed away at Providence Place in Chambersburg on April 8, 2020. Lillian was born on September 15, 1937.Lillian was a retired dentist from South Mountain Restoration Center. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. Miller and Arthur W. Miller. Surviving are a brother, Philip T. Miller and his wife, Elizabeth. Also 2 nieces and 1 nephew and many great nieces and nephews. Lillian was a graduate of Penn University, a member of the red hats organization. Hobbies included creating party and birthday decorations, other crafts, rescue greyhounds, motorcycles and horses and was an avid Redskins fan. Memorial service will be at a future date. Donations can be made to National Grayhounds Adoption, 10901 Dutton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -