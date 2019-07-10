|
|
Lillian McIntyre
Chambersburg - Lillian J. McIntyre, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Brookview Health Center. Born April 22, 1931 in Bellwood, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lee L. and Lula M. Reigh Cherry.
Lillian was a 1949 graduate of Bellwood-Antietam High School. Following her education, she worked at the Franklin County Court House Treasurers Office as a clerk. She was a long time member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her son, Scott Alan McIntyre and wife Cindy, of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer McIntyre; and two brothers David Leonard Cherry and Allen Cherry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Alan McIntyre, who passed away on September 21, 2010; 2 daughters; and her sister Rosalma Bohannan.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery. Chaplain Art Page will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 10, 2019