|
|
Linda Ann Miller
Kingston, OK - Linda Ann Miller, 57, of Kingston, Oklahoma passed away on March 18, 2020 at her home in Kingston. She was born on March 26, 1962 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Frank Uglow and Alice Marie Metz Uglow. Linda was raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Chambersburg High School. Linda lived several different places until she moved to Kingston in 1996 where she lived the rest of her life. Her greatest thing she loved was being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by: 3 children: Mandy Jones and husband Ryan, Kingston, Oklahoma, AJ Foster, Durant, Oklahoma, Sarah Neal and husband Waylon, Weleetka, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Blake Foster, Ty Jones, Carson Jones and Jett Miller; mother: Alice Uglow, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; sister: Pam Barton and husband Wayne, Irwin, Pennsylvania.
Linda was preceded in death by her father and 1 niece Emily Barton.
Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020