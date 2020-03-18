|
Linda Ann (Griffith) Sanders
Chambersburg - Mrs. Linda Ann (Griffith) Sanders, 67, a resident of Cypress Street, Chambersburg, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Chambers Pointe Health Care Center, Chambersburg.
Born May 14, 1952 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford S. and Mary G. (Schum) Griffith.
Mrs. Sanders graduated from Interboro (PA) High School with the Class of 1970. In 1975, she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Shippensburg University. She later received her Master of Science in Education in 1978.
She and her husband of over 47 years, John S. Sanders, were married on July 22, 1972 in Newtown Square, PA.
Mrs. Sanders taught in the Chambersburg Area School District from 1975 until her retirement in 2009.
She was a longtime active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro where she served several terms on the church Vestry. She was also a member of the Public School Employee Retirement System. Even through her lengthy illness, Linda retained her wit, sense of humor, and positive outlook. She was a wonderful wife, mother, teacher and friend.
Linda enjoyed reading, word puzzles, and working on coloring books.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Emily Sanders of Chambersburg, PA and David J. Sanders of Los Angeles, CA; and one sister, Susan Franckowiak of Seaford, DE.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by an infant son, John Robert Sanders and one brother, Clifford Griffith.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private graveside services will be held in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD at the convenience of the family.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 112 East Second Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
