Linda (Dailey) (Cassell) Strait



Chambersburg - Linda Dailey Cassell Strait, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday June 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Harrisburg in 1948, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Irene (Kennedy) Dailey and William David Daily. Linda was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School, class of 1967. Linda spent her life primarily as a homemaker, raising 3 daughters. Her passion was crafting, and when it came to crafts, she spared no expense. Linda is survived by her husband Gene Strait, sister Yvonne Dailey, daughters Lisa Shutt (wife of Bill) of Etters, Stephanie Posey (wife of Russell) of Harrisburg, Melinda Reed (wife of Chuck,) of Lewisberry, and 4 grandsons: Zachary and Austin Reed, and Ian and Connor Humphrey. She was preceded in death by parents William and Pearl Dailey, and husband Michael Cassell. Cremation services have been entrusted to William F. Sellers Funeral Home Inc., Chambersburg, Pa. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Riverside Church of God, 747 Wertzville Rd, Enola, PA 17025. Visitation begins at 12:00pm with memorial services following at 1:00pm. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire Palliative Care team at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, who ensured that Linda was taken care of, and made comfortable in every way and means possible. The dedication, care and compassion displayed by her entire team was truly exemplary, and her family will be forever grateful. Flowers can be sent to the River of God Church the morning of the service, or if you prefer to make a memorial contribution, contributions may be made to River of God Church, 747 Wertzville Rd, Enola, PA 17025, or a .