Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Linda D. Benedict


1945 - 2020
Linda D. Benedict

Chambersburg - Linda Diane Benedict, 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Quincy Village Health Center. Born November 15, 1945 in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Lois L. Sata Miskowski.

Linda worked most of her life for the federal government, with both the Naval Supply Systems Command and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service. She and her husband Ralph attended church at King Street United Brethren Church in Chambersburg. She was a life member of the Charles M. Nitterhouse, Post 1599 VFW, a social member of the Landis-McCleaf Marine Corp League, and the Burt J. Asper Post 46, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, planting flowers; especially roses, collecting Longaberger baskets, and shopping.

Linda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ralph H. Benedict, whom she married on November 26, 1993; step children, Terra Thompson, Michael Benedict, Mickey Benedict, Todd Benedict, Lisa Philips, and Tammy Beck; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers Kerry and James Helowski. She was preceded in death by her brother Steve Helowski and one grandchild.

There will be a memorial service for Linda scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
