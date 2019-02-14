Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean Knotts Cook


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Jean Knotts Cook Obituary
Linda Jean Knotts Cook

Fayetteville, PA - Linda Jean Knotts Cook age 72, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, in her home. Born September 26, 1946, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cress Joyce Knotts.

Ms. Cook was a very spiritual woman. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul Lutheran Church food bank in Fayetteville, PA. She enjoyed going to the beach, but her most cherished time was spent with her family.

Surviving her are two sons, Chad R. Cook. (Cindy Brown) and Gary R. Cook Jr. (Danelle Burkett); four grandchildren, Karin Thomas (Ethan); Shanna, Kylie, and Cole Cook; two great-grandchildren, Libby and Reese Thomas; and four siblings, Louise Keefer, Robert Knotts, Brenda Hernandez, and Kimberly Helman. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth H. Fordyce and a sister, Carol Mackey.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the . Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now