Linda Jean Knotts Cook
Fayetteville, PA - Linda Jean Knotts Cook age 72, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, in her home. Born September 26, 1946, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cress Joyce Knotts.
Ms. Cook was a very spiritual woman. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul Lutheran Church food bank in Fayetteville, PA. She enjoyed going to the beach, but her most cherished time was spent with her family.
Surviving her are two sons, Chad R. Cook. (Cindy Brown) and Gary R. Cook Jr. (Danelle Burkett); four grandchildren, Karin Thomas (Ethan); Shanna, Kylie, and Cole Cook; two great-grandchildren, Libby and Reese Thomas; and four siblings, Louise Keefer, Robert Knotts, Brenda Hernandez, and Kimberly Helman. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth H. Fordyce and a sister, Carol Mackey.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the . Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 14, 2019