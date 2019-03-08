Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker Obituary
Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker

Fayetteville - Mrs. Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on July 17, 1954 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Esther (Henry) Seilhamer.

After obtaining her GED, Linda went on to graduate from Hagerstown Business College with a degree in Data Processing.

She and her husband of over 44 years, Theodore "Ted" Bricker, Jr. were married on Dec. 1, 1974.

In her early life, Mrs. Bricker was employed at Stanley Company, Chambersburg. She was currently working at Walmart, Chambersburg, where she had been for the past 20 years. She was a member of the South Mountain Fish and Game.

Mrs. Bricker was a loving mother and grandmother, who was affectionately called "Mockie" by her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, watching movies, and going to the beach, especially Ocean City, MD.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Kirk A. Bricker of South Mountain, PA, Keith L. Bricker and his wife Cynthia of Marion, PA, and Kelly A. Bricker of Waynesboro, PA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Wagner of Chambersburg and Wilma Miller of Fayetteville; her mother-in-law, Alverna Bricker of South Mountain; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Benny Seilhamer.

Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor William R. Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences may be expressed at :

www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now