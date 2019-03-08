|
Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker
Fayetteville - Mrs. Linda K. (Seilhamer) Bricker, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on July 17, 1954 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Esther (Henry) Seilhamer.
After obtaining her GED, Linda went on to graduate from Hagerstown Business College with a degree in Data Processing.
She and her husband of over 44 years, Theodore "Ted" Bricker, Jr. were married on Dec. 1, 1974.
In her early life, Mrs. Bricker was employed at Stanley Company, Chambersburg. She was currently working at Walmart, Chambersburg, where she had been for the past 20 years. She was a member of the South Mountain Fish and Game.
Mrs. Bricker was a loving mother and grandmother, who was affectionately called "Mockie" by her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, watching movies, and going to the beach, especially Ocean City, MD.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Kirk A. Bricker of South Mountain, PA, Keith L. Bricker and his wife Cynthia of Marion, PA, and Kelly A. Bricker of Waynesboro, PA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Wagner of Chambersburg and Wilma Miller of Fayetteville; her mother-in-law, Alverna Bricker of South Mountain; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Benny Seilhamer.
Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor William R. Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 8, 2019