Linda L. Dale
Chambersburg - Linda L. Dale, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services following a brief illness. She had resided at ManorCare since 2018 and received excellent care during her time there. Born July 31, 1943 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Sixeas Dale. She was a 1962 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Chambersburg where she enjoyed working with the children's Sunday school class.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne E. Dale and wife Marjorie of Chambersburg; two nephews, Eric Dale and Timothy Piper; a niece, Lori Piper; four great-nieces, Kylee and Kara Dale and Madeleine and Mara Piper; and a great-nephew, Clark Piper.
Services and interment in Norland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street or ManorCare Health Services, 1070 Stouffer Avenue, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201.
The family wishes to thank the staff and administration at ManorCare for their tireless and comforting care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 16 to May 17, 2020