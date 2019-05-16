|
|
Linda M. Kaiser
Chambersburg -
Linda Marie Kaiser, 64, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 11, 1954 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn Driscoll Yanchuk.
Mrs. Kaiser was a 1974 graduate of Massachusetts Bay Community College. She spent 40 years as an RN, in a profession she absolutely loved. She worked her first 20 years in hospitals throughout the Boston area, followed by 20 years in long term care in Chambersburg, serving as the Director of Nurses for Caledonia Manor and the Village of Laurel Run. Mrs. Kaiser was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and she enjoyed traveling, bird watching, going to concerts, dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Dr. Gordon Kaiser, whom she married on July 27, 2002; her children, Michelle Driscoll, Corinne Kriner (husband Jacob), Sean Kaiser (wife Emily), Jordan Kaiser, Jacob Kaiser, Jessi Ness (husband John), and Drake Kaiser; and grandchildren, Cera, Owen, Nora, Grace, Leah, and Liam.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 16, 2019