Linda Mae Stolte
Shippensburg - Linda Mae Hess Williams Stolte
Loving Grandmother
Linda Stolte, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away surrounded by family at the Chambersburg Hospital on August 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Quay L. Stolte for 35 years.
Linda, who was born in Huntingdon, PA, and was a native of Shade Gap, PA, was a daughter of the late Donald G. Hess and Laurabelle Miller Hess. After graduating from Southern Huntingdon High School in 1967, Linda attended Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Shippensburg State College in 1972 and 1976, respectively.
She was first employed as a teacher at the former Stanley Daycare Center. Then, she began a 28 year career as an elementary education teacher in the Chambersburg Area School District. Linda cared deeply for her students and enjoyed every day she touched their lives in the classroom.
In addition to her husband Quay, she is survived by her two sons Mark Williams and his wife Karlen Zimmerman Williams of Newburg, PA, and Scott Stolte and his wife Laura Fisher Stolte of Dallas, PA. Linda adored being a grandmother of her six grandchildren: Adeline, Elsa, Lillian, and Harper Williams and Daniel and Kate Stolte. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren or more pride than telling others about their accomplishments. Linda is also survived by her brother Mark Hess, his wife Pam Long Hess of Huntingdon, PA, several close cousins, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Linda always made the members of her family and her friends feel warm and welcomed. Quay beautifully captured Linda's love of her friends when he said "Once a friend of Linda, always a friend of Linda."
Linda was an active and engaged member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, where, among other activities, she served as Deacon and joyously played in the handbell choir. Her Christian faith was a guide to the way she lived her life. Linda was a dedicated volunteer to Meals on Wheels and the Luhr's Performing Arts Center. She enjoyed gardening and participating in a book club.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at a celebration of Linda's life on Sunday, September 6 2020 at 3:30 PM at Heritage Restored, a special place Linda helped create, at 8877 Newburg Road in Newburg, PA. Officiating will be The Rev. Kimberley Wadlington. Visitation and refreshments will follow the service. Social distancing and masks are required. A private burial will be held beforehand at Otterbein Cemetery in Newburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, those desiring to do so may make donations to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Please send donations to Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA, 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsaanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
