|
|
Linn Seville
Chambersburg - Linn W. Seville, 61, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 19, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 8, 1958 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Merrill and Edith (Keefer) Seville. He had worked as a truck driver and construction worker. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two daughters: Shannon A. Ryan of Shippensburg and Jessi (wife of Josh) Stallman of Hustontown, PA, two stepchildren: Nikole and Josh Shatzer, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by six siblings
A memorial service will be conducted Monday July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Tim Murr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 26, 2019