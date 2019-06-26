Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Linn Seville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linn Seville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linn Seville Obituary
Linn Seville

Chambersburg - Linn W. Seville, 61, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 19, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 8, 1958 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Merrill and Edith (Keefer) Seville. He had worked as a truck driver and construction worker. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two daughters: Shannon A. Ryan of Shippensburg and Jessi (wife of Josh) Stallman of Hustontown, PA, two stepchildren: Nikole and Josh Shatzer, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by six siblings

A memorial service will be conducted Monday July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Tim Murr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now