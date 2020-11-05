Lisa A. Byers
Chambersburg - A very special person, Mrs. Lisa A. Byers, of Chambersburg, was promoted to heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home after a long illness.
Born May 28, 1961 to the parents of the late James A. Diehl and Wanda (Howsare) Diehl.
Lisa was a 1979 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and a 1984 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree with special study in urban and community planning. Upon graduation she resided in the Annandale Virginia area where she worked at a small architectural firm and the Civil Engineering Research Foundation. Returning to Chambersburg in 1996, she worked for the Letterkenny Industrial Development Authority helping with the transfer of federal lands after BRAC, then was hired as a planner with the RBA Group in Camp Hill, and was currently a Community and Economic Development Associate with the DELTA Development Group in Mechanicsburg.
Lisa was a loving wife who enjoyed spending time with her family, planning trips, planning the remodel of their family home, and researching her family tree. An ardent student of Bible Doctrine she was a faithful member of Grace and Truth Ministries of Salem Oregon. She was also a member of the Franklin County Historical Society and had volunteered for several projects with the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor.
Lisa is survived by her husband Timothy of Chambersburg and their two children Timothy Byers, Jr. and his wife Karen of Glen Rock, PA; Johnathan Byers and his wife Lauren of Orrstown, PA; her mother Wanda Diehl of Chambersburg; and two sisters Debbie Fisler companion Bob King of Hanover, PA and Stacy husband Doug Wildeson of Chambersburg as well as many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends in the funeral home a half an hour prior to the service from 6:30 to 7:00 PM. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
