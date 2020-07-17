1/
Lisa Dively
Lisa Ann Dively, 53, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 16, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 17, 1966 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Dorothy (Barndollar) Wible and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, John & Vira (Geedy) Wible. She married Marlin Dively on June 20, 1987 in Pavia, PA. She worked at the Famous Texas Lunch and earlier in life at Hardee's restaurants. Lisa loved her children and grandchildren and had many friends from Texas Lunch. Everyone who knew her loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Marlin, children Amanda, Westley, and Samantha all of Chambersburg. She has four grandchildren; Lacie Dively, Elijah Mari, Ean Mari, Emmelia Mari and Mia Mari. She is survived by four brothers; John (husband of Denise) Wible Jr. of Spring Grove, PA, Dustin (husband of Jamie) Wible of Seven Valleys, PA., Joseph (husband of Trudy) Wible of McConnellsburg, David (husband of Cindy) Wible of Chambersburg and three sisters; Twin sister Tresa(wife of Thomas) Bell of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Kimberla (wife of Darryl) Wise of Chambersburg, and Jo (wife of Andrew) Walsh of Sharpsburg, MD.She was preceded in death by her mother, Vira Wible.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 230 Siloam Road, Chambersburg with Rev. Jeff McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Norland Ave., and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




