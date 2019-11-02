Services
Lisa E. Brown

Lisa E. Brown Obituary
Chambersburg - Lisa Ellen Brown, 54 of Chambersburg passed Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at home. She was born August 9, 1965 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Dolores (Cox) and the late Robert N. Hawk. A 1983 Graduate of CASHS, she was a Certified Clinical Podiatric Medical Assistant and was the Office Manager for a local podiatrist office. Lisa enjoyed cooking, making jewelry, soaps and lotions. She was spiritual and collected angels. A creative, thoughtful and compassionate individual, she loved spending time with her family, close friends and her dog, Butchy, faithful friend and companion for over 22 years. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Hawk, siblings: Peg (Chris) Jones, Nicholas (Tracey) Hawk, nieces, nephews… and a host of family. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald C. Brown Jr. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Upton Full Gospel Church, 11435 Burkett Ln, Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
