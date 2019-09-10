|
Lisa G. Myers
Chambersburg - Lisa G. Myers, 59, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at her home. Born January 19, 1960 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Shirley L. Gilbert Pugh and the late Clarence F. Pugh, III. Lisa was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Millersville University. A long time proponent of Downtown Chambersburg, she owned and operated Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio for 30 years, then went on to accept the position of Events Coordinator for the Downtown Business Council, where she was currently employed. During that time, Lisa additionally served as the DBC representative on the chamber organization Downtown Chambersburg INC.
A lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she served in a variety of capacities including Church Council and Chair of the Learning Committee. Her faith was an inspiration to many and was a great source of comfort during her difficult battle against cancer.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jesse W. Myers; her daughter Maggie L. Myers of Las Vegas; and her sister, Kimberly Pugh Martin of Fayetteville. Her beautiful smile and optimistic attitude will be missed by all.
A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at 12:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 West Commerce Street, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Dr. Aaron Smith will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
The family also welcomes any donations towards the Gynecological Carcinosarcoma Project (GCS Project). Although Lisa was lost, she would wish that no other woman would have to battle this horrible disease. Donations can be made at www.gcsproject.org/donate.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 10, 2019