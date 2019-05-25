|
Lista M. Ocker
Chambersburg, PA - Lista M. Ocker, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Falling Spring Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg.
Born Monday, May 29, 1933 in Newburg, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Aaron Garman and Ruth Naomi Crider Ocker, Sr.
Lista was a member of the Ridge Church of the Brethren, Shippensburg. She retired from Sunny Way Foods, Greencastle, where she worked as a pie baker with 25 years of service, and also was a former employee at the Waynesboro Hospital where she worked in the kitchen.
Lista was a member of the Go Club at the Greencastle Senior Center, and enjoyed scrapbooking.
She is survived by nine siblings; Erma Diffenderfer, Mercersburg, Harvey Ocker, Chambersburg, Aaron Ocker, Shippensburg, David Ocker, VA, Ruthie Stouffer, Shippensburg, Walter Ocker, Chambersburg, Catherine Mills, Lancaster, Merle Ocker, Chambersburg, and Earl Ocker, Selinsgrove; and 60 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, John, Wayne, and James Ocker; and one sister, Helen Geisinger,
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial will be in Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1095 Ridge Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 25, 2019