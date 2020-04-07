Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd E. Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd E. Myers Obituary
Lloyd E. Myers

Lloyd E. Myers "Gunner", 94 , of Mercersburg, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Born October 28, 1925 in Fort Loudon, PA, he was a son of the late William and Nora Pine Myers.

Lloyd was married to the late Margaret E. (Clever) Myers until her death in 1990. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed on the USS Bennington, aircraft carrier. Lloyd worked for Fry Coal and Stone Co., Martin Marietta, and H.B. Mellott's . He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family more than anything. Lloyd was a member of Clayton Memorial Church of God.

Surviving family include his two daughters: Shirley (Donald) Myers, Connie (Marcus) May, and three grandchildren: Stacy (Donald) Zeger, Carla Carbaugh, and Lance (Linda) May. Lloyd is survived by 5 great- grandchildren: Ashley Barkdoll, DJ Zeger, Brittany Neff, Brooke May and Caylee Carbaugh, and 3 great-great grandchildren: Avery, Jackson and Amelia Barkdoll.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret E. Myers, a daughter, Trudy A. Myers, and siblings: Earl, Emmert, and Floyd Myers, Helen Rosenberry, Mildred Eberly, Hazel Lindsay, and Margaret Lynch.

A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA, with Pastor Floyd E. Myers officiating.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -