Lloyd E. Myers
Lloyd E. Myers "Gunner", 94 , of Mercersburg, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Born October 28, 1925 in Fort Loudon, PA, he was a son of the late William and Nora Pine Myers.
Lloyd was married to the late Margaret E. (Clever) Myers until her death in 1990. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed on the USS Bennington, aircraft carrier. Lloyd worked for Fry Coal and Stone Co., Martin Marietta, and H.B. Mellott's . He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family more than anything. Lloyd was a member of Clayton Memorial Church of God.
Surviving family include his two daughters: Shirley (Donald) Myers, Connie (Marcus) May, and three grandchildren: Stacy (Donald) Zeger, Carla Carbaugh, and Lance (Linda) May. Lloyd is survived by 5 great- grandchildren: Ashley Barkdoll, DJ Zeger, Brittany Neff, Brooke May and Caylee Carbaugh, and 3 great-great grandchildren: Avery, Jackson and Amelia Barkdoll.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret E. Myers, a daughter, Trudy A. Myers, and siblings: Earl, Emmert, and Floyd Myers, Helen Rosenberry, Mildred Eberly, Hazel Lindsay, and Margaret Lynch.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA, with Pastor Floyd E. Myers officiating.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020