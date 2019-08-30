|
Lois A. Martin
Shippensburg, PA - Lois A. Martin, 95, of Shippensburg entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Born Sunday, May 18, 1924 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Alice E. Frey Horst.
She was a member of the Rowe Mennonite Church since a teenager, where she was head of the church sewing circle. Lois worked alongside her husband on their farm for 43 years. Later in life, she made comforters for the church sewing circle.
Surviving are three sons, Glenn E. (Phyllis) Martin, Rodney L. Martin, all of Chambersburg, and Gerald R. (Betty) Martin, Shippensburg; one daughter, Linda S. (Roger) Martin, Greencastle; six sisters, Ruth Brown, Miriam Lehman, Janet Keener-Barnhart, Thelma Eberly, Edna Eberly, and Joyce Landis; nine grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Glenn H. Martin, who passed away September 22, 2005, an infant daughter, Helen Martin; three brothers, Paul, Wayne, and Carl Horst; one sister, Mary Lehman; and daughter in-law, Pam Martin.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rowe Mennonite Church, with the Rev. John R. Horst, and the Rowe Mennonite Church Ministry officiating. Burial will be in Old Rowe Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday in the church.
The family requests omission of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Aide Ministry, c/o Clinton Martin, 1076 Pinola Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 30, 2019