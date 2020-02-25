|
Lois Angle Strayer
Lois Angle Strayer, 86, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Penn Hall Nursing Center. Born on October 8, 1933, in Chambersburg, she was the wife of the late Lawrence (Larry) Huff Strayer, and the daughter of the late Chester McClain and Edna (Zug) Angle.
Lois was a 1951 graduate of Chambersburg High School. Her hobbies included travel, swimming,golf, reading, and family and friends. She was a retired Outreach Coordinator for the Franklin and Adams Counties Literacy Councils, Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12. She was also a former Field Director for the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council and a Girl Scout Camp Director at Camps Sacajawea and El-Wa-Ho. Lois was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, served on The Salvation Army Advisory Board, and was a past President of The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She also was a past member of the Chambersburg Business and Professional Women, American Business Women's Association, Norland AARP, Soroptimist International, the Institute for Retired Persons, the Order of Amaranth, the Letterkenny Ladies Club, and was a past Republican Committee Woman and Election Board Clerk. Lois loved to travel and, while living in Okinawa, Korea, and West Germany, did volunteer work for the Girl Scouts, American Red Cross, and was an English language tutor.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Strayer Burns and her husband Theodore (Ted) Burns, of Chambersburg: son Larry Strayer and his wife Teresa (Teri), of Orrstown; and son Stephen G. Strayer and his wife Sallie, of Blue Bell, PA; six grandchildren, Daniel Strayer of Heywood, England, Jessica Warren of Chambersburg, Rita Strayer of Savannah, GA, Bonita Strayer of Morgantown, WV, Stacey Strayer Blake of Media, PA and Stephen M. Strayer of Glenside, PA; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Menno Haven/Penn Hall Chapel, 1425 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA, on Saturday, March 21st, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: The Salvation Army/Chambersburg, 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201; or the Benevolent Fund/Penn Hall, 1425 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201. The family wishes to publicly acknowledge all the years of professional care given to Lois by the Menno Haven/Penn Hall Staff, as well as the kindness they shared with the family.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020