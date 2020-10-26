Lois B. Bock
Shippensburg, PA - Lois B. Bock, 86, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health care Center. Born Saturday, November 4, 1933 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Guy Nelson and Helen Shoop Shank. Lois was a life member of Messiah United Methodist Church and was very active within the church. She was a 2nd grade Teacher at various locations with 27 years of service. Lois was a member of the former First Court Chapter #470 Eastern Star, Shippensburg and she loved traveling, especially to Texas. She is survived by one son, Robert G. (Sandra) Bock, Lancaster; four grandchildren, Nikol A. (Todd) Turner, Mountville, Kami R. (Josh) Morre, Ludowici, GA, Phillip C. Bock, Ludowici, GA, and Justin G. Bock, Pittsburgh; two great granddaughters, Abbie L. Kelly, Mountville and Chelsea R. Morre, Ludowici, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard G. Bock who died October 8, 2005; one son, Chris H. Bock and his wife Evelyn Bock. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one half hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church, 30 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
