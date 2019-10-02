|
Lois C. "Pat" Plasterer
Chambersburg - Lois Cecilia "Pat" Piper Plasterer, 90, of Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA, passed away at her home on September 30, 2019. Born August 16, 1929 in Amberson Valley, she was the daughter of the late Newton B. and K. Myrtle Flautt Piper. Pat graduated from the former Fannett Township High School in Dry Run with the class of 1946. She later attended the Chambersburg School of Business where she received an Associate's degree and the degree of Registered Medical Assistant. She first worked in Medical Records at the Chambersburg Hospital and then for 38 years served as the medical assistant and secretary to Chambersburg surgeon, Dr. James A. Dickson, and several of those years with his cousin, Dr. Harrison "Mac" Dickson. After retiring she helped with the family business.
On May 17, 1952 she was married to Herbert P. Plasterer of Chambersburg, and celebrated 63 years of marriage until Herb's passing in January 2016. Pat was raised a member of the Upper Path Valley and Amberson Presbyterian Churches until her marriage when she joined the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. She served many years at the church as a children's Sunday school teacher, co-chair of the Parish Life Committee, as well as Women of the ELCA.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Piper Plasterer and wife Patti Jo Kessinger; two grandchildren, Trevor, married to Brittany Snyder and Paige, married to Brian Massimilla; and two great-granddaughters, Emersyn Kay Plasterer and Sutton Piper Massimilla. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Alexander and Virginia Beaston.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington Street, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Jane Nicholson will officiate. Interment will be private.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 2, 2019