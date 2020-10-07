1/
Lois Elaine Crouse
Lois Elaine Crouse

Lois Elaine Crouse, 92, left this earth for the home prepared for her in heaven on October 3rd, 2020. She was born November 24th, 1927, the daughter of Thomas O. Humbert, Sr. and Inez Boyer Humbert. She married Walter Albert "Ab" Crouse on December 22nd, 1945. Her life was fixed on family and faith. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and Bible teacher. Her children and grandchildren have been blessed by her love and prayers. Her quick wit and love of laughter delighted all who knew her.

Lois was predeceased by her parents and husband, and by her sister Ruth Humbert Lynch. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (husband George) Inslee and David (wife Vonnie) Crouse. She is also survived by four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by a loving brother, Thomas O. Humbert, Jr., and two beloved sisters, Rhoda Humbert Duke and Mona Lynn Humbert Menner.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Laurel Ridge Christian Church, Big Cove Tannery, with visitation at 11:00AM, one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Hamilton will officiate. Lois attended Sunday School and worship at Laurel Ridge Church until her high school graduation and in the latter years of her widowhood. She also served and worshipped as an adult many years at both Calvary Independent Baptist Church, McConnellsburg, PA and the Needmore Bible Church. Services on Saturday will not have restricted seating. Lunch will be served for all who wish to visit after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Bible Society or to the Fulton County Medical Center Foundation "70 for 70 Campaign" Fund, 214 Peach Orchard Road, McConnellsburg, PA. Professional services are provided by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
