Lois F. Noel
Shippensburg - Lois F. Noel, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center surrounded by her family.
Lois spent many years as a floor supervisor at the Nettie Frock/Orweco Dress Factory and later in life was a waitress and bartender at the VFW in Shippensburg. Lois was adored by all those around her. She lived life to the fullest and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her two sons, Michael J. Reed of Shippensburg and John D. Reed and his wife Shari of Bellefonte and her two grandchildren, Catherine and Aiden Reed of Bellefonte. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Devor of Shippensburg, three sisters, Janell (Edwin) Sprecher of Shippensburg, Dixie Summers of North Pole, Alaska and Kay (Terry) Smith of Mercersburg.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Miles and Katherine Devor, her three brothers - Donald Devor, Carl Devor, and Miles Devor Jr. and one sister Shirley Kuhlman.
Her family would like to sincerely thank the nurses, aides and all other staff members at the Shippensburg Health Care Center for their excellent care of Lois.
Honoring Lois' wishes, there will be no visitations or service.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 1, 2019