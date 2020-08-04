Lois Horst

Lois M. Horst, 87, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 3, 2020 at Spirit Trust Lutheran Nursing Home. She was born on June 15, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to John and Hazel (Garvin) McKenzie. For many years she ran a lunch stand at Ralph W. Horst Machinery Sales and was a waitress at the Holiday Inn and Nick's Chicken House. She is a member of King Street Church and the Golden Links Sunday School Class, arranging trips for the class and decorating the classroom with flowers. She enjoyed singing in the church choir. She passionate about gardening, arranging flowers, baking pies and being a farmers wife. She was a 1951 graduate of Chambersburg High School.
She is survived by her two sons: Dennis (husband of Tina) Horst of Chambersburg and Jan (husband of Georgiana) Horst of Chambersburg. She has five grandchildren: Keith, Kelly, Khris, Selina, and Justin and four great-grandchildren; Kadee, Jake, Allison, and Keaton. She is also survived by two sisters; Joann (wife of Nelson) Brechbill of Chambersburg and Margie (wife of Wayne) Dale of Chambersburg. and a brother, John "Craig" McKenzie of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Horst in 2014, a daughter Sharon Horst, and a sister Anna Karen Harry.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at the King Street Church. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Marion, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to OSI, Occupational Workshop, 17 Redwood Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com