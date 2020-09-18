Lois Kershner
Chambersburg - Lois J. (Beeler) Kershner, age 80 of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA died Thursday afternoon September 17, 2020 in her home.
Born October 21, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Pearl (Chamberlin) Beeler.
Lois had worked as a waitress at Gibble's Restaurant for 28 years. In her younger years, she had worked at the former Stanley Co. of Chambersburg, What A Pizza in Greencastle and at Donna's Candles and Gifts in Chambersburg.
She was a member of the King Street Church of Chambersburg, where she was a greeter and helped with the Wednesday night food preparation. Lois was a former member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle where she helped in the nursery.
She had been a member of TOPS of Greencastle, and her hobbies and interest included bowling, baking and puzzles.
Surviving family are three daughters, Deb Norris and husband John of Chambersburg, Kim Goetz and husband Jeffrey of Mercersburg. Robin Hoffman and husband Ronald of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Heather, Brad, Nick, Ben, Sean, Alyssa; one great-grandson Bentley; one brother, William Beeler of Greencastle, daughter-in-law, Wanda Kershner Keefer of Mercersburg, former spouse, Charles W. Kershner Jr. of Greencastle and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Terry Lee Kershner in 2011 and by five brothers and sisters
Funeral services will held on Wednesday September 23 at 10:00 AM at the King Street Church 162 E. King St., Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Stephen Flint officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.