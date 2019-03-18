Services
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marion First United Methodist Church
94 Colorado St.
Marion, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Marion First United Methodist Church
94 Colorado St.
Marion, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Marion First United Methodist Church
94 Colorado St.
Marion, PA
Lois L. Wenger Obituary
Lois L. Wenger

Marion - Lois L. Wenger, 85, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Harrisburg Hospital.

She was born March 2, 1934 in Chambersburg; she was the daughter of the late Guy and Jessie (McClure) Hartman; and preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Wayne and Glenn Hartman.

Lois is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry C. Wenger; daughter, Vicky Carson (James); 2 sons, Ricky Wenger (Carla) and Darious Wenger (Christine); 3 grandchildren, Toyia Gaver, Dustin Carson and Corey Wenger; 3 great-grandchildren, Matthew Gaver, Emma Gaver and Harper Wenger; and her sister, Isabella Bradley.

She was a member of the Marion First United Methodist Church.

A viewing will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Marion First United Methodist Church, 94 Colorado St., Marion and 9:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the church. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marion First United Methodist Church, 94 Colorado St., Marion, PA 17235.

Online condolences may be made to www.robertlhendricks.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 18, 2019
