Chambersburg - Lois M. Crist, 84, of Chambersburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Quincy Nursing Home. She was born May 23, 1935 in Lexington, MO, the daughter of the late Albert C. and Ella N. (Hackler) Meierer. In 1998 after 38 years of service, Lois retired from Corning Glass Works. She was the first female forklift driver, tractor trailer driver and security guard at the Greencastle plant. For over 45 years she was an active member of the Greencastle Sportsman's Association and Ladies Auxiliary as well. Lois was an animal lover, especially of dogs, enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, baking, gardening and a good nap! A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was very proud of her family. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She is survived by her spouse of 51 years, William E. Crist, Chambersburg PA; two children: Kimberly M. (Mrs. Robert) Price, Reading PA, Lori C. (Mrs. Brian) Brindle, Waynesboro PA; three grandchildren: Devon Dewease, Waynesboro PA, Nicholas Price, Wasilla AK, Madalyn Price, Reading PA: two great grandchildren: Linley Dewease, Waynesboro PA, Camden Baker, Waynesboro PA and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six siblings: Amanda Rae Vincent, Albert Meierer, William Meierer, Elizabeth Meierer, Alberta Benedick and Wilburn Meierer. The family would also like to thank the staff at Quincy Nursing Home who provided excellent care for her the last 7 months. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to , https://www.dementiasociety.org/, Greencastle Sportsman's Association, 3260 Sportsmans Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225 or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 1, 2020