Lois M. Siemer
Chambersburg - Lois Margaret (Raymond) Siemer, 78, passed away on August 27, 2020 at her home in Chambersburg, PA. Lois was born on September 9, 1941, in Callicoon, NY, to Lewis and Margaret "Peggie" (Bound) Raymond. She married her beloved husband, Chuck, on August 20, 1966.
Lois graduated Lakewood High School in 1960 and Tusculum College in Tennessee in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Special Education. She taught for over 20 years in Ohio and Illinois.
Lois was a Girl Scout troop leader in Chatham, IL, from 1976 to 1991. She loved the world of Girl Scouting and making history come alive through her portrayal of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts. She travelled over 90,000 miles throughout 48 states and presented over 500 programs.
Lois is survived by her husband, Charles Siemer of Chambersburg, PA, and her daughter, Margaret Siemer, a U.S. Navy chaplain based in Norfolk, VA. She is preceded in death by her sister, Faith Raymond.
A memorial service in Chambersburg, PA, and interment in Barnum, MN, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
