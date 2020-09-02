1/1
Lois M. Siemer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. Siemer

Chambersburg - Lois Margaret (Raymond) Siemer, 78, passed away on August 27, 2020 at her home in Chambersburg, PA. Lois was born on September 9, 1941, in Callicoon, NY, to Lewis and Margaret "Peggie" (Bound) Raymond. She married her beloved husband, Chuck, on August 20, 1966.

Lois graduated Lakewood High School in 1960 and Tusculum College in Tennessee in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Special Education. She taught for over 20 years in Ohio and Illinois.

Lois was a Girl Scout troop leader in Chatham, IL, from 1976 to 1991. She loved the world of Girl Scouting and making history come alive through her portrayal of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts. She travelled over 90,000 miles throughout 48 states and presented over 500 programs.

Lois is survived by her husband, Charles Siemer of Chambersburg, PA, and her daughter, Margaret Siemer, a U.S. Navy chaplain based in Norfolk, VA. She is preceded in death by her sister, Faith Raymond.

A memorial service in Chambersburg, PA, and interment in Barnum, MN, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved