Lois Miller
Greencastle - Lois M. (Caufman) Miller, age 76 of Greencastle, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born June 27, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Rife) Caufman. She married her husband J. Donald "Don" Miller on August 24, 1968.
Lois worked as a secretarial aid in the dean's office at Messiah College, was a bookkeeping assistant at Shively Motors and at Town & Country Dept. Store in Chambersburg and worked in the office of Faust Junior High School. After marrying, she was a domestic engineer (homemaker), short-order cook and taxi/driver for her husband and four children.
Lois graduated from Duffield Elementary School and then was a 1960 graduate of Chambersburg High School (CASHS). She was a member of the Maugansville Bible Brethren Church, member of the Farm Women's Group, Welsh Run Country Cousins and a leader of the 4- H Club. Her interests and hobbies included traveling, shopping, collecting Mark Twain Noe Prints and Longaberger baskets.
Surviving family in addition to her husband of over 50 years are her children, Lorraine Miller of Greencastle, Nelson Miller of Greencastle, Carolyn (Miller) Bates and husband Steven of Winchester, IN, Ivan Miller and wife Mandy (Schnebly) of Greencastle; grandchildren, Mark Miller and Caleb Miller of Clear Spring, MD, Kyle Bates and Kelbee Bates of Winchester, IN and great-granddaughter Belamee Fellers of Winchester, IN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Wilbur Caufman and Harold Caufman and infant son Carl Lee Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Monday March 4 at 11:00 AM at the Maugansville Bible Brethren Church 17904 Binkley Ave. Maugansville, MD with Pastor Chad Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may given in her memory to the Maugansville Bible Brethren Church 17904 Binkley Ave. Maugansville, MD 21767 or to the Rhonda Brake Shreiner Women's Center 12 St. Paul Dr. Suite 103 Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolence may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019