Lois V. KuhnsLois V. Kuhns, 96, formerly of St. Thomas, passed away Sunday evening at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Altoona.She was born in Hawthorn the daughter of Harry M. and Helena L. (Doverspike) Umberhocker. On Nov. 3, 1945, in Hawthorn, she married the Rev. Charles L. Kuhns with whom she shared 54 years of marriage until his death on Aug. 6, 2001.Surviving are a daughter, Kathy J. Coleman (husband Todd) of Altoona; three sons: Danny L. Kuhns (wife Tina) of St. Thomas, Charles L. Kuhns of Aiken, SC and Denny Kuhns (wife Lori) of Altoona; five grandchildren: Matthew Kuhns of Chambersburg, Emilie Keener (husband Andrew) of Lancaster, Charlie Kuhns (wife Lauren) currently serving with the US Navy, Jordan and Meredith Kuhns of Altoona; two great-grandchildren, Benji and Sloane Keener; and a sister, Shirley Bish (husband Ray) of Marienville.She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother Richard Umberhocker. Lois loved gardening, tending to her flowers and faithfully watching her Pittsburgh Pirates. As a devoted wife to her husband, she supported and worked alongside Chuck as they faithfully served and ministered at Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist churches for 35 years in North Freedom, Altoona Juniata EUB, Lockington-New Hope, OH, Lemasters-Edenville-St. Thomas, Biglerville, and Wehnwood Altoona. Upon retirement in 1995 Lois and Charles moved to St. Thomas.According to Lois' wishes there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held later at the family's convenience.Memorial contributions to either the Instrumental Music Camp Ministry of Wehnwood United Methodist Church, 2601 Juniata Gap Road, Altoona, PA 16601 or Lemasters United Methodist Church, 4632 Lemar Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236 would be most appreciated.Funeral arrangements are by the John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg.