Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Chaney


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Chaney Obituary
Loretta Chaney

Chambersburg - Loretta M. Chaney, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born June 24, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Mildred Russell Morrow.

Loretta was a graduate of Milford Mill High School in Baltimore County. She was employed as an office manager at Boyle Buick for 15 years until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth L. Chaney, whom she married on February 26, 1960; two children, Sharon Neal (husband Bruce) of Bel Air, MD, Craig S. Chaney (wife Melissa) of Jarrettsville, MD; five grandchildren, Michael Neal of Bel Air, MD and Abigail, Cara, Julianna and Ryan Chaney, all of Jarrettsville, MD; and her sister Elizabeth "Bette" Weiner of Arkansas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Herbert C. Morrow, Jr., and Jane Miller.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now