|
|
Loretta Chaney
Chambersburg - Loretta M. Chaney, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born June 24, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Mildred Russell Morrow.
Loretta was a graduate of Milford Mill High School in Baltimore County. She was employed as an office manager at Boyle Buick for 15 years until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth L. Chaney, whom she married on February 26, 1960; two children, Sharon Neal (husband Bruce) of Bel Air, MD, Craig S. Chaney (wife Melissa) of Jarrettsville, MD; five grandchildren, Michael Neal of Bel Air, MD and Abigail, Cara, Julianna and Ryan Chaney, all of Jarrettsville, MD; and her sister Elizabeth "Bette" Weiner of Arkansas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Herbert C. Morrow, Jr., and Jane Miller.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 22, 2019