Lorraine A. Bennett
Spring Run - With deepest sympathy we regret to announce the passing of Lorraine Bennett, age 80, of Spring Run, who died on September 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Bennett, who died on April 12, 2014.
Born March 2, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Phillips and was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Fiedler. Lorraine eventually relocated to her quiet, serene log cabin in the mountains of PA.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and as an avid animal lover, she also enjoyed spending time with her cherished golden retriever, Penny.
She was the loving mother of Marilyn Carroll (Glenn); Robert Bennett, Lisa Jones, Frank Bennett, Dean Bennett and Glenn Bennett; grandmother of Bryant Jones, Jr., Matt Jones, the late Amelia Coyner, Emily Coyner, Tyler Humphries, and Braden McCormick. Great grandmother of Cameron Scherer, Charlena Burgess and Maia Wyatt.
Arrangements are private with Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, Spring Run. www.agettlakjer.com