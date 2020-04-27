|
|
Lorri Ann Bottenfield
Lorri Ann Bottenfield, 56, of Mountain Chapel Road, Breezewood, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Mrs. Bottenfield was born in Everett, PA on January 8, 1964, daughter of the late Dorothy "Dottie" (Wigfield) and John E. Markle, who survives her of Everett.
On June 19, 1981, Lorri married Franklin "Pete" D. Bottenfield.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her father, John E. Markle, of Everett; daughter, Amanda Sue Bottenfield, of Bedford; daughter, Brittney Jo, wife of Zach Pepple, of Osterburg and grandsons, Jordan, Dillion and Chase.
Lorri was very hard-working. She was a bartender at the American Legion McConnellsburg post #561, where she was also an Auxiliary member, and she was employed part-time at Mile Level Pizza and Subs. Lorri previously worked at Family House Restaurant, Breezewood.
She was affiliated with the Mt. Chapel Church, Breezewood, PA.
Lorri enjoyed going to the beach, and she loved spending time with all of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lorri Ann Bottenfield to: The , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
